Senior Profile: Elizabeth Adams

 Elizabeth Adams

School: Victoria West

Sports Played: Played basketball and ran track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Kobe Bryant

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Jimenez and Coach Rankin because they taught me a lot about the game of basketball and how to work hard

What Are Your Plans After High School?

My plan is to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

 I’ll remember all the long practices that always made it worth it in the end, the teammates I grew close to, and that you should always work hard and have a positive attitude.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.