Senior Profile: Elizabeth Adams

School: Victoria West
Sports Played: Played basketball and ran track
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Kobe Bryant
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Jimenez and Coach Rankin because they taught me a lot about the game of basketball and how to work hard
What Are Your Plans After High School?
My plan is to attend Texas A&M University and major in animal science
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I’ll remember all the long practices that always made it worth it in the end, the teammates I grew close to, and that you should always work hard and have a positive attitude.
