Senior Profile: Elizabeth Alex

 Contributed Photo

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Volleyball & Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Riley Sartain

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

William Alex (my dad), Kealeigh Alex (my sister), Coach Koop, Coach Lesak, Coach Wilson, Coach Trevino, Coach Spring, & John Reyes

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I plan to attend the University of Houston - Victoria to pursue a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All the lessons learned, the need to come back to practice working harder, and the want to compete to be successful.

