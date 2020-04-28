Senior Profile: Elizabeth Alex

School: Edna High School
Sports Played: Volleyball & Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Riley Sartain
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
William Alex (my dad), Kealeigh Alex (my sister), Coach Koop, Coach Lesak, Coach Wilson, Coach Trevino, Coach Spring, & John Reyes
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I plan to attend the University of Houston - Victoria to pursue a Masters Degree in Business Administration.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
All the lessons learned, the need to come back to practice working harder, and the want to compete to be successful.
