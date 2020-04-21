Senior Profile: Emileigh Burow

Emileigh Burow

 Contributed Photo

School: Victoria East High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jose Altuve.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Melissa Buck, Coach Brittney Cisneros & Coach Emily James.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend UHV and later transferring to become a Petroleum Engineer.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My teammates.

