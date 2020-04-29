Senior Profile: Emily Hobbs

Emily Hobbs

 Contributed photo

School: Goliad

Sports Played: Basketball, softball, and tennis

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Kobe Bryant

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Shelby Taylor, Jess Odem, Neal Tolbert, Amy psencik

What Are Your Plans After High School?

 I would like to go to college to study political science and someday become a politician.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will always remember the unbreakable bond I created with my teammates. Through all the good and bad times I always knew I could rely on them.

