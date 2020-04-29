Senior Profile: Emily Hobbs

School: Goliad
Sports Played: Basketball, softball, and tennis
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Kobe Bryant
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Shelby Taylor, Jess Odem, Neal Tolbert, Amy psencik
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I would like to go to college to study political science and someday become a politician.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I will always remember the unbreakable bond I created with my teammates. Through all the good and bad times I always knew I could rely on them.
