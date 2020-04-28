Senior Profile: Ethan White

Ethan White

School: Victoria East 

Sports Played: Football, basketball, track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Odell Beckham Jr.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Spencer Gantt

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend college and play college football.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Making the playoffs my junior year while playing with my brother.

