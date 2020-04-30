School: Victoria Faith Academy
Sports Played: Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:
Jas Sievers
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:
Coach Joe Rosales, Gabriel Hernandez, Destiny Hernandez and Travis Grantland
What Are Your Plans After High School:
To attend college to become a dentist.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career:
I will remember what is was like to be a part of something greater than myself, to be a part of a team. I loved being able to cheer with my teammates, encourage them, win with them, lose with them, laugh with them, and then eventually cry with them. The thing I will remember most about my athletic career with be the memories and time spent with all of my teammates. I thank each and everyone of you.
