Brooke Bauer

School: Victoria Faith Academy

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:

Jas Sievers

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:

Coach Joe Rosales, Gabriel Hernandez, Destiny Hernandez and Travis Grantland

What Are Your Plans After High School:

To attend college to become a dentist.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career:

I will remember what is was like to be a part of something greater than myself, to be a part of a team. I loved being able to cheer with my teammates, encourage them, win with them, lose with them, laugh with them, and then eventually cry with them. The thing I will remember most about my athletic career with be the memories and time spent with all of my teammates. I thank each and everyone of you.

