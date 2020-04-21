Senior Profile: Garrett Marr

Garrett Marr

School: West High School

Sports Played: Calf roping

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Tyson Durfey

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Clay Sciba

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Victoria College and continue to rodeo.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Making the Texas High School Rodeo Finals my senior year.

