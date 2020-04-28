Senior Profile: Grace Hammack

Senior Profile: Grace Hammack

School: St. Joseph High School

Sports Played: Track and Field and Volleyball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Chris Seilkop

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Chris Seilkop and Coach Mumphord

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I plan to major in Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M in College Station and then attend law school to study intellectual property law.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will never forget all the fun I had with my teammates at track practice, even as we were dying of pain, and how our relay team’s chemistry always drove us to the state meet. I guess winning the state championships in volleyball was kinda cool, too.

