School: Sacred Heart Catholic School
Sports Played: Volleyball,Basketball, Track & Field and Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:
Chennedy Carter
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:
Coach Christina Halata
What Are Your Plans After High School:
Attend Victoria College to get my basics and then transfer to Texas A&M or Texas State to pursue a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career: All the memories made and hard work my team and I put in to make it to state track every year. I learned it takes a whole team to achieve a goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.