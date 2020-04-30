Sacred Heart's Carly Haas

School: Sacred Heart Catholic School

Sports Played: Volleyball,Basketball, Track & Field and Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:

Chennedy Carter

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:

Coach Christina Halata

What Are Your Plans After High School:

Attend Victoria College to get my basics and then transfer to Texas A&M or Texas State to pursue a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career: All the memories made and hard work my team and I put in to make it to state track every year. I learned it takes a whole team to achieve a goal.

