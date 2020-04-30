Sacred Heart's Karlye Bujnoch

School: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 

Sports Played: Volleyball & Track 

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Brionne Butler

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

All of my coaches at Southern Swing and some of my high school coaches have been the most influential.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I plan to attend Texas State University & become a physical therapist

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will remember how much fun it was to be out on the court playing volleyball with my teammates and how hard I worked.

