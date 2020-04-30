School: Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic School
Sports Played: Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Cori Kennedy
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Hill, Coach Murphy, and Coach Lanik
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I plan to get a masters degree in Occupational Therapy.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Sadly, not having the rest of my senior softball season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.