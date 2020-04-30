Shelby Haas Sacred Heart

Shelby Haas

School: Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic School

Sports Played: Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Cori Kennedy

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Hill, Coach Murphy, and Coach Lanik

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I plan to get a masters degree in Occupational Therapy.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Sadly, not having the rest of my senior softball season.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.