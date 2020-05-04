School: Hallettsville High School
Sports Played: Volleyball and softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Grayson Allen
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Mike Mikeska, Coach Misty Fletcher, Coach Megan Klimitcheck (Patton), Coach Kelli Jacoby.
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I will be playing softball at Sam Houston State University studying Health Sciences.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I will always cherish the practices, bus rides and fun times with my coaches and teammates. Sharing the dirt with my 3 sisters (Kendyl, Kenna, Ky) through my HS years will always be something special to me. Personally, my biggest moment in HS was walking off the Santa Greturdis game , who had been our nemesis over the last 3 years. My most memorable moment in my HS career would be representing the Hallettsville community in the 2019 State Softball Tournament and finishing Runner-Up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.