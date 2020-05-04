Senior Profile: Kenzi Lange

Senior Profile: Kenzi Lange

School: Hallettsville High School

Sports Played: Volleyball and softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Grayson Allen

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Mike Mikeska, Coach Misty Fletcher, Coach Megan Klimitcheck (Patton), Coach Kelli Jacoby.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I will be playing softball at Sam Houston State University studying Health Sciences.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will always cherish the practices, bus rides and fun times with my coaches and teammates. Sharing the dirt with my 3 sisters (Kendyl, Kenna, Ky) through my HS years will always be something special to me. Personally, my biggest moment in HS was walking off the Santa Greturdis game , who had been our nemesis over the last 3 years. My most memorable moment in my HS career would be representing the Hallettsville community in the 2019 State Softball Tournament and finishing Runner-Up.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.