Senior Profile: Hannah Weinmann

Senior Profile: Hannah Weinmann

 Contributed Photo

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, track, tennis

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Katelyn Ohashi

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Jill Koop and Jayme Byrne

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Texas Lutheran University, and I will continue my volleyball career there as well.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The warm up before the games

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.