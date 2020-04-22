Jahlysa Reyes

Jahlysa Reyes

 Contributed Photo

School: Edna High school

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete: Haley Cruse

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches: Coach lesak, coach Wilson, Coach Trevino and my dad John Reyes.

What Are Your Plans After High School: To attend at Victoria college and become a radiologist.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career: All the great memories and laughs over the years while playing the sport I love.

