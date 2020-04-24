Jahlysa Reyes
Contributed Photo

School: Edna

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Haley Cruse.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach lesak, coach Wilson, Coach Trevino and my dad John Reyes.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To attend at Victoria college and become a radiologist.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All the great memories and laughs over the years while playing the sport I love.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.