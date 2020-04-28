Senior Profile: James Avery

James Avery

School: Victoria West High School

Sports Played: Football & Track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Earl Thomas

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Boyce, Coach Perez, Coach Alley, Coach Carby & Coach Holmes

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Enlisted to U.S. Air Force. I leave July 14, 2020.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Memories made with my fellow athletics and coaches.

