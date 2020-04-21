Senior Profile: Janae Williams

Janae Williams

School: Victoria West High School

Sports Played: Student Athletic Trainer

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

I don’t have one

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Brigid Michling and Ron Davis

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To become a PTA and A Certified Athletic Trainer

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The way everything is trusted and you become another family

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.