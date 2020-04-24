Jarod Tipton
Contributed Photo

School: Victoria East

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jose Altuve.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My Dad.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Get my Degree and Play next Level Baseball.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My Friendships with Teammates that will last a life time, and what baseball taught me about life and challenges.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.