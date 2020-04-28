Senior Profile: Joey Lozano

School: Victoria East

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jose Altuve

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My father and Coach Jesse Tipton.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Will be attending Texas State in the fall.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The memories and life long friendships. The life long lessons learned on the field that I can apply in life!

