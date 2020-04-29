Senior Profile: John Sanchez
John Sanchez

 Contributed

School: Yoakum High School

Sports Played: Baseball, Track, Cross Country

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Hunter Pence

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Jesse Espinosa, Karl Saenz, Gandy Stubblefield

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I will Be attending Wayland Baptist University and playing baseball I will be pursing a degree in Sports Management with double minor in Coaching and Exercise Science. After my bachelor degree I plan on getting my Masters.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

What I will remember most is traveling to many places with my teammates and the friendships we have. I also will remember the life lessons that my Coaches taught me.

