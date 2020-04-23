Senior Profile: Jonbenét T. Limon

Jonbenét T. Limon

School: Victoria East High School

Sports Played: Varsity Soccer (2 yr captain)

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Cristiano Reynaldo

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Dr Robert Alcabasas (select coach coach)

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attending and committed to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan College

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My athlete career isn’t over yet but is just now beginning. I will forever miss the bond we all had, and I hope will forever have together while I was an East Titan varsity soccer player. I grew up playing with many of my teammates; they are my sisters.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.