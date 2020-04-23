Senior Profile: Jonbenét T. Limon

School: Victoria East High School
Sports Played: Varsity Soccer (2 yr captain)
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Cristiano Reynaldo
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Dr Robert Alcabasas (select coach coach)
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Attending and committed to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan College
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
My athlete career isn’t over yet but is just now beginning. I will forever miss the bond we all had, and I hope will forever have together while I was an East Titan varsity soccer player. I grew up playing with many of my teammates; they are my sisters.
