Jozelyn Washington
Contributed Photo

School: St. Joseph

Sports Played: Basketball, softball, track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Larry Bird.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Stacy Garcia (Basketball), Jody Thompson (Track), Quincy Johnson and Dedrick Miller(AAU Basketball).

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Schreiner University and play basketball at the collegiate level.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The friendships and bonds made with past and present teammates.

