Senior Profile: Kaci Beaty
Kaci Beaty

School: Ganado High School

Sports Played: Volleyball and basketball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Alex Bregman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Branch and Coach Lesak

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I'm attending the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to pursue a career in nursing.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I'll always remember the bond I had with my teammates my senior year of volleyball.

