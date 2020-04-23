Senior Profile: Kaitlyn Jordan

Kaitlyn Jordan

School: Edna High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Amanda Sanchez

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My dad

What Are Your Plans After High School?

The Navy.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The memories.

