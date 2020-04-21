Senior Profile: Kannin Kapptin Mikulik

School: Flatonia High School
Sports Played: Basketball, Golf
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Michael Jordan
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Sodek .. he believed in me and taught me to step up and be a True Leader for our basketball team
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Attend Blinn Junior College in Brenham on a Golf Scholarship
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Being with my teammates, the memories made with them traveling to our games not knowing I would not be able to compete for the last time as my golf career came to an end.
