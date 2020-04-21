Senior Profile: Kannin Kapptin Mikulik

Kannin Kapptin Mikulik

 Contributed

School: Flatonia High School

Sports Played: Basketball, Golf

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Michael Jordan

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Sodek .. he believed in me and taught me to step up and be a True Leader for our basketball team

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Blinn Junior College in Brenham on a Golf Scholarship

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Being with my teammates, the memories made with them traveling to our games not knowing I would not be able to compete for the last time as my golf career came to an end.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.