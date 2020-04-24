Senior Profile: Kastin Heinold

Kastin Heinold

School: Cuero High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jose Altuve

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Amy Crain, and my dad, Justin Heinold

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I will be attending Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in Entomology on the pre-vet track.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My sophomore year we made it 5 rounds deep in the playoffs and I got Second Team All-District Third Baseman.

