Senior Profile: Kastin Heinold

School: Cuero High School
Sports Played: Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Jose Altuve
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Amy Crain, and my dad, Justin Heinold
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I will be attending Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in Entomology on the pre-vet track.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
My sophomore year we made it 5 rounds deep in the playoffs and I got Second Team All-District Third Baseman.
