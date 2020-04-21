Senior Profile: Kelsee Cowart

Kelsee Cowart

School: Weimar High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jennie Finch

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Roger Maupin and Amanda Machicek

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Become a Special Education Teacher.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All my fellow teammates that became my family. And practices, games, activities we would play as a team before games, the bus rides along with the many nights of singing at the top of our lungs, and the support from the community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.