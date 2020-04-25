Senior Profile: Kylann Griffith

Kylann Griffith

School: Industrial High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, Tennis, Track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Kathryn Plummer

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Jenna Buzek, Milton Koller, Summer Brooks, Kerry Griffith

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Play beach volleyball at Houston Baptist University

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

All the fun I had with my teammates, the new friends I made, and going to state with them.

