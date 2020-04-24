Senior Profile: Kylee Rojas

Kylee Rojas

School: Victoria West 

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Baylee Klingler, first baseman who played for A&M

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Abe Zarate and Charles Wenske

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To play softball at a collegiate level, major in Psychology with a minor in business

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Learning how to become mentally tough and using that on the field. Knowing nothing comes without hard work. Playing with girls who became family and I’ll never forget.

