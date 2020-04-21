Senior Profile: Khyla Gardner

Khyla Gardner

 Contributed photo

Khyla Gardner

School: West High School

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jocelyn Alo, softball OU

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Rankin Cade middle School, Coach Jones West High School

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Texas State University

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My teammates, having them by my side making memories. Win or lose they always made it a good experience.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.