Senior Profile: Lacey Littles

Lacey Littles

School: Victoria West

Sports Played: Softball, Powerlifting, Co-Captain Cheer

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Simone Biles

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My sister Jasmin Littles Victoria West HS, Coach Dustin Meaux, Coach Missy Manning and Coach Christina of Cade MS, Phallion Neitch and Valeria Luna of Victoria West HS, Jamie Manning and Savanna Mendoza of Manning’s Gymnastics.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

This summer I will be working with the National Cheer Association, (NCA) as a cheer camp instructor. I been accepted to Mary-Hardin & Baylor, Prairie View A&M, and University of the Incarnated Word. In the fall II will be attending one of the three to study Nursing and Education.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Discipline, hard work, leadership, and teammates.

