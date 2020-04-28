Senior Profile: Landon Rodgers

School: Faith Academy

Sports Played: Basketball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

LeBron James

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Dusty Lemke

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend College

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The fun we had and the knowing that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength.

