Senior Profile: Macey Franz

Macey Franz

 Contributed photo

School: Victoria West

Sports Played: Soccer

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Alex Morgan

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Tommy Limon, Tisha Franz

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attending Sam Houston State University

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The abrupt ending with no closure to our season.

