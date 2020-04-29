Senior Profile: Maegan Garza

Maegan Garza

School: Victoria West

Sports Played: Volleyball, basketball, softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Sydney Romero

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Christina Rankin and John White

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend UHV

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My junior year making it to the playoffs in softball

