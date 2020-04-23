Senior Profile: Mason Longoria

School: St. Joseph High School
Sports Played: Baseball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Jordan Bernal
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Pat Montgomery
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I have committed to play ball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and persue a degree in kinesiology.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
There are so many memories but the main ones are hitting my first homer, pitching a no hitter, and having over 17 strikeouts in one game while creating great friendships.
