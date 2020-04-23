Senior Profile: Mason Longoria

Mason Longoria

School: St. Joseph High School

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Jordan Bernal

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Pat Montgomery

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I have committed to play ball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and persue a degree in kinesiology.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

There are so many memories but the main ones are hitting my first homer, pitching a no hitter, and having over 17 strikeouts in one game while creating great friendships.

