Senior Profile: Mathew Daniel DeLaGarza
School: Victoria West High School

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Alvarado and Coach Rojas! No only did they show me about baseball, but how to apply the game to do my best in life!

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend College

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will remember my teammates, the challenges along the way, the love for the game, and the field!

