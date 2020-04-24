School: Goliad
Sports Played: Cross Country, Basketball, Track
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
I don’t really have one but if I chose it would be Coach Knetl, Ricky Ware, and my brother Austin Barnett.
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Coach Knetl, Mrs. Taylor, my Uncle Mike Barnett, and my parents, Larry and Suzanne Barnett.
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I am currently enlisted in to the army. I got to basic training on July.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
The rush of adrenaline when I start off with my race. I will remember how the breeze gave me so much more kick. I will remember how I could just talk to myself and focus on myself. I will remember how basketball would just let me poor out my emotions.
