Senior Profile: Mikaila Rosas

Mikaila Rosas

School: Refugio

Sports Played: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Gregg Popovich

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attending to Victoria college and majoring in Kinesiology

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The competition and having fun.

