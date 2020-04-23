Senior Profile: Nathanael Vela

Nathanael Vela

School: Victoria East Titans

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Bryce Harper.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Kolle, Coach Yates, Coach Dorset& Coach Huerta.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To start the Dow Apprenticeship Program.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Playing at Riverside Stadium.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.