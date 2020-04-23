Senior Profile: Neesa Poncio

Neesa Poncio

School: Victoria East

Sports Played: Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Alex Bregman

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Cisneros

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend coastal bend for education and continue to play ball.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Every year brought something new.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.