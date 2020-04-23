Senior Profile: Paige Weaver

Paige Weaver

School: Calhoun High School

Sports Played: Volleyball, softball, track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Kerri Walsh Jennings

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Kik Spencer, Danny Castillo, Cil Alford, Kellie Whitaker, Jenna Buzek, Kasey Cavazos

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Go to Victoria College for my basics then transfer out to UTMB for nursing

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

The everlasting friendships and memories made.

