Perry Perez
School: St. Joseph

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Carlos Correa.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Andrew Gutierrez.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Civil Engineering at UTSA.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Memories with my team.

