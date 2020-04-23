Senior Profile: Quincy Johnson

School: St.Joseph
Sports Played: football, basketball, track, baseball ⚾️ 7
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Derrick Rose
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
My Dad and High school coach Blank
What Are Your Plans After High School?
My plan is to attend college and graduate with my bachelor's degree and become a physical therapist.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I will remember the teammates I played with. They would help do whatever it takes to win for one another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.