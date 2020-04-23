Senior Profile: Quincy Johnson

Quincy Johnson

 Picasa

School: St.Joseph

Sports Played: football, basketball, track, baseball ⚾️ 7

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Derrick Rose

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

My Dad and High school coach Blank

What Are Your Plans After High School?

My plan is to attend college and graduate with my bachelor's degree and become a physical therapist.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will remember the teammates I played with. They would help do whatever it takes to win for one another.

