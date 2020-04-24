Rachel Spacek
School: Industrial

Sports Played: Volleyball, Softball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Sis Bates (Washington softball).

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Omar Sned (HJ High School).

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Texas A & M: Biomedical Engineering Major.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

My teammates and winning a state championship.

