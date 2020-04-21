Senior Profile: Ramiro Vera lll

School: Bay City High School
Sports Played: Cross Country, Soccer & Track
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Lionel Messi
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Zerrick Vriseno, Gabriella Wertz and Mike Hazelton
What Are Your Plans After High School?
To major in Mechanical Engineer
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
To become the District Champion in cross country after all the hard work I put in.
