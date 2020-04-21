Senior Profile: Ramiro Vera lll

Ramiro Vera lll

School: Bay City High School

Sports Played: Cross Country, Soccer & Track

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Lionel Messi

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Zerrick Vriseno, Gabriella Wertz and Mike Hazelton

What Are Your Plans After High School?

To major in Mechanical Engineer

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

To become the District Champion in cross country after all the hard work I put in.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.