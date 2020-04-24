School: St. Joseph
Sports Played: Baseball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Gerrit Cole & Justin Verlander
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Pat Montgomery - Pitching Coach (deceased Jan. 21, 2012)
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Excited to play Baseball/Pitch at St. Edwards University - Austin; Major in Accounting; after graduation, Law School.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
I best remember my Freshman year; I had a really good year as a Freshman. I made All-District and also started all 4 years on Varsity. But I will Best remember my teammates. I was fortunate to have made some great friends and memories I will never forget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.