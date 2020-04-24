Ricky Gonzalez
Contributed Photo

School: St. Joseph

Sports Played: Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Gerrit Cole & Justin Verlander

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Pat Montgomery - Pitching Coach (deceased Jan. 21, 2012)

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Excited to play Baseball/Pitch at St. Edwards University - Austin; Major in Accounting; after graduation, Law School.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I best remember my Freshman year; I had a really good year as a Freshman. I made All-District and also started all 4 years on Varsity. But I will Best remember my teammates. I was fortunate to have made some great friends and memories I will never forget.

