School: Hallettsville High School

Sports Played: Cross Country, Basketball and Baseball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:

Craig Biggio.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Shorty Cook, Mason Briscoe, Scott Cottonoir.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Attend Texas A&M University to further my academic and baseball career.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

I will remember all the memories that I have made with my teammates and coaches.

