Senior Profile: Ryan Williams

School: Ganado
Sports Played: Football and baseball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
I do not really have one
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
I enjoyed working with all my coaches.
What Are Your Plans After High School?
I plan to go to Victoria college to become an operator.
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
Enjoying playing with my teammates and being competitive. I will remember going to playoffs my senior year in football.
