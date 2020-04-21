Senior Profile: Savannah Wharton

Savannah Wharton

School: St Joseph

Sports Played: Volleyball

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Yossiana Pressley

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Coach Maura

What Are Your Plans After High School?

Volleyball at University Arkansas Fort Smith and study criminal justice

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

2018 TAPPS 5A State Champion

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.