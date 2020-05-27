School: Shiner High School
Sports Played: Volleyball and Softball
Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?
Miranda Elish
Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?
Steven Cerny and Mike Loy
What Are Your Plans After High School?
Study kinesiology and play softball at UHV
What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?
The thing I will remember and miss most is the feeling of the whole Shiner community cheering you on. The support from the Comanche fans is unforgettable. I will also miss making playoff runs with some of my best friends.
